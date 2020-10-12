Teenager killed, adult injured in Saturday Colleton County shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager was fatally shot in the Johnsville area north of Smoaks Saturday evening.
Colleton County emergency services say they responded to the 32600 block of Lowcountry Highway, near the Colleton/Bamberg County line, in response to a person being shot just after 8 p.m. Saturday.
Initial reports say that the victim was taken to a home on Lowcountry Highway from another location. While on the way there, responding units say a car was taking the victim to Fire Station # 7 in the Town of Smoaks. Deputies say the shooting originally occurred on Drain Road.
A medic stopped at Lowcountry Highway and Gar Road and met with the car. An unconscious 17-year-old boy was found in the back seat of the car. He was reportedly not breathing.
Authorities say the boy possibly received several gunshot wounds to the upper body and he was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. A second victim, an adult male, was take to an area hospital with minor injuries.
