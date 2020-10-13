Alee Shriners scare with new safety measures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Although many events have been canceled due to the Coronavirus, the Alee Shriners still plan to scare with their “Terror Plantation.”
The popular haunted house attraction is still taking place this year. But organizers say they have worked with the City of Savannah and the Georgia Department of Public Health to make sure it’s safe for everyone.
All participants are required to wear face coverings. Organizers will also be implementing social distancing measures throughout the attraction.
Instead of buying tickets in person, the group is asking people to purchase their tickets online.
The haunted house operates every Friday and Saturday in October.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.