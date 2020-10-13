Beaufort Co. lays out guidelines for Halloween

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - This year we have seen events of all types being transformed by COVID-19 guidelines. And now, as we look forward to Halloween, the Lowcountry has a few changes.
Whether you’re the person who sits at home and gives out candy at Halloween or you’re going door to door getting all of the treats, there are new guidelines Beaufort County wants you to know.
“Well we are not canceling Halloween in any way shape or form. But we are putting out, or sharing CDC guidance and suggesting there are some low medium and high risk activities," said Hilton Head Town Manager Steve Riley.
Towns all over the Lowcountry are trying to figure out what the best thing for their residents to do this Halloween is. We spoke with representatives for Hilton Head, Bluffton, and Beaufort.
All three towns have decided it is not up to them to monitor how residents celebrate Halloween this year. But, in observance of the higher level of risk certain activities related to Halloween, they have decided to share CDC advice.
The CDC holiday guidelines say families can celebrate Halloween, but some changes may need to be made. They encourage carving pumpkins outside or doing themed activities within your family. They say more high-risk activities like trick-or-treating or attending costume party’s could be an issue.
“But basically it’s just sharing that CDC guidance, and the higher risk is the old door to door, pound on the door, you know, exchange of candy type thing. And again, not prohibiting it but saying it is a high risk. Think it through. Be cautious and careful.”
