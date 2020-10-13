Bulloch County voters head to the polls ahead of election day

`
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Folks here in Bulloch and many other counties may have chosen early voting to avoid long lines on Election Day only to find lines just as long.
People stood outside the Bulloch County annex, waiting for a turn to enter the hallway and wait for a chance to line up for a handful of voting machines. The county election supervisor says they’re keeping people spaced due to social distancing and that comes to the voting machines on the other side of this wall.
“Our room is set up with eight machines sitting side by side by side, and we’re only using every other one,” said elections supervisor Pat Lanier-Jones.
Nearly 600 people voted here on Monday, with just as many expected to vote today by Tuesday afternoon.
They will add a second early voting location next week on the Georgia Southern campus, then a third the week after that at the Honey Bowen Rec building on Fair Road.
