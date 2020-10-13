Chatham Co. seeing less children in the foster care system in 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are hundreds of children in the foster care system right now in Chatham County.
The County Director for the Division of Family and Children Services, Shawn Brown, says they’ve faced challenges getting children into homes, but they’ve also been able to adjust during this time.
The Director says some families had fears of taking in children without being tested. But he also says the pandemic has made them work even harder to help families find solutions.
They’ve begun visiting with children and families virtually, as well as prioritizing maintaining the placement of children.
The Director says the Chatham County Juvenile Court has also embraced using virtual court hearings. He also says there are currently 372 children in foster care, but that number has decreased from this time last year.
“All things considered, we have actually reduced the number of children that have come into care and although we’ve seen a spike in the last three months, when you compare that spike to what we have seen historically in the same months last year when 98 children came into care, we are not seeing as many children come into care although there’s been a spike in the last three months," said Brown.
The Director also says DFCS is working with Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools to recognize signs of abuse or neglect virtually.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.