Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-13-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Temps will be near record highs today before a weak cold front moves south this evening. We’ll see a few clouds with a slight chance for a shower as the front passes between 4-8pm. Cooler air arrives with high pressure Wednesday. Isolated light showers possible Thursday. A stronger cold front pushes through Friday night. This will bring in much cooler, drier air for the weekend.
The tropics are quiet for now with no active storms. A tropical wave about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands has a 20% chance for development in the next 48 hours. It will move west-northwestward and upper level winds will become unfavorable for further development as it nears the Windwards Islands.
Today will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the upper 80s.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for a shower early through 8pm, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs near 70.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 50s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the low 80s.
