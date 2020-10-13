Eagles expect hungry opponent in UMass

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles say they’re grateful for another chance to play, even if it wasn’t on the long-term plan.
Southern will host UMass this Saturday, a game that wasn’t set until late last week after the Eagles' game against Appalachian State was postponed. The postponement left a three-week hole on the Georgia Southern schedule, now being filled by the Minutemen.
UMass originally opted out of playing football in 2020, but reconsidered and is now working to put together a modified schedule. The only official game for the Minutemen currently: this Saturday at Georgia Southern.
Eagles' head coach Chad Lunsford says his team must expect the Minutemen to play with nothing to lose.
“Until they schedule another game, this is the only game for them. Their players and their coaches are probably looking at exactly the same way as we are, as nothing’s guaranteed,” Lunsford says. “Now they have an opportunity. They’ve put a lot of hard work in. So we’ve got to be very mindful of that as they come down here. They’re a very dangerous team because of that.”
The Eagles and Minutemen kick off at 4:00 Saturday afternoon at Paulson Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.