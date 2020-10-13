Early voting begins in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - While most counties in Georgia got early voting underway Monday, some waited until Tuesday to open up the polls.
Effingham County was one of those that was closed for Columbus Day which meant voters had to wait. Benny Fortner was just one of many who turned out Monday hoping to cast their ballot in Effingham County.
“So, I showed up yesterday and I realized right away that the place was not open for voting so, I’m back again to get that vote in.”
Of course, Fortner wasn’t the only one ready to now cast their ballot Tuesday.
“There were voters out here at six o’clock this morning waiting. We had a line wrapped around the building and it’s continued to stay wrapped around the building,” said Director of Elections & Registration for Effingham County Olivia Morgan.
A crowd that caught even the most experienced members of the Board of Elections, like Morgan, by surprise.
“I’ve been working elections almost ten years and I’ve never seen this type of turnout on the first day of elections, so, it’s great!”
A turnout which some voters say points to the significance of this year’s election.
“It just goes to show you the importance of the election by the turnout. I suspect it’s like this all over the state because these are really important issues we should focus on,” said Effingham County resident Mike Derwig.
Those long lines wouldn’t deter many, including Fortner, from having their voices heard
“The waiting is well worth the vote. We must participate. It’s a right, but more than that, it’s a responsibility and a duty,”
A duty it seems residents of Effingham County are taking seriously.
“I’m glad to be out here to make my voice heard today,” said Effingham County resident David Williams.
“Glad that early voting has started. I hope everyone will come out and vote it’s important,” echoed his wife Mary.
Early voting will be held at the Effingham County Board of Elections Office Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. including Saturday October 24 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The last day for early voting is Oct. 30.
