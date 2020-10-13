Early voting underway in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County saw hundreds of voters turn out for the first day of early voting.
Though the wait time in Bryan county was much less than in surrounding counties, there are still some changes they’re looking to make moving forward.
Elections supervisor Cindy Reynolds says in Richmond Hill the lines were so long they were spilling into the street. She says they are going to switch the way the lines form to improve the flow and to help people socially distance better.
The average wait time to cast a ballot in Bryan County was 35 minutes compared to hours in surrounding counties.
Reynolds says many people started getting in line at 5 a.m. on the first day and polls didn’t open until 8 a.m., even still she says the turnout was more than expected.
“We expected a heavy turnout but nothing like we saw yesterday, in Richmond Hill alone it was over 800, Pembroke was 200 but I’m guessing that because of Columbus Day and people being off and everything, they took that advantage to come out and vote for that day. I think it was great, I hope every single day is just like that; getting out and getting their voices heard," said Reynolds.
A reminder early voting runs for three weeks until October 30.
Reynolds says early voting in Richmond Hill has been changed to the recreation center due to COVID-19, not at the administration building.
They will also offer early voting Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
