Oct. 5 shooting victim dies at hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating an Oct. 5 homicide after the victim died as a result of his injuries.
According to the police department, officers responded at about 7:45 p.m. to the intersection of East 39th and Ash streets on reports of two vehicles exchanging gunfire.
Officers at the scene located Cliff Rouse in serious condition. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
According to police, the investigation revealed that Rouse was not involved in the incident.
Detectives are following up on leads as they continue to investigate this homicide. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.
Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal here.
