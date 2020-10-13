Salacia Salts donating percentage of sales to United Way through Nov. 19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local business is lending a hand to raise money for the United Way of the Coastal Empire as part of the Always United Challenge.
Salacia Salts, a bath and beauty products company in Savannah, announced they will donate 15 percent of proceeds from Salacia Relaxations products sold through November 19 to the United Way’s annual fundraising campaign.
The Always United Challenge encourages local businesses and their customers to create a fun way to give back to the community.
The founder and CEO says she feels good about partnering with the United Way this year.
“It’s important for us to come together, every single dollar counts, so my business can only do so much, but we need all of each other’s support to pass the word, to spread the word, every dollar’s going to make a difference to the bottom line, so I think that’s the most important message, and just knowing it’s the community helping the community, so it’s just not one of us, it’s all of us together,” said founder Cari Clark Phelps.
Funds raised from this year’s campaign will be used to support some of the region’s best-performing nonprofit agencies.
