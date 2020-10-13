Salacia Salts donating percentage of sales to United Way through Nov. 19

“It’s important for us to come together, every single dollar counts, so my business can only do so much, but we need all of each other’s support to pass the word, to spread the word, every dollar’s going to make a difference to the bottom line, so I think that’s the most important message, and just knowing it’s the community helping the community, so it’s just not one of us, it’s all of us together,” said founder Cari Clark Phelps.