Teen charged in fatal shooting of another teen on S Parkwood Drive in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have arrested a 13-year-old in the fatal shooting of another teen on S. Parkwood Drive Monday night.
According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to S. Parkwood Drive around 7 p.m. and discovered a 16-year-old with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Shortly after the incident, officers say they located and detained the teen suspect. He was transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center on charges of murder.
Detectives say they believe the incident stemmed from an argument that started several days prior to the shooting.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.
