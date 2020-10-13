Tuesday: Near-record warmth is in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning with elevated humidity. The forecast is dry with only some patchy fog being possible through the morning commute.
Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the lower 80s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. A few spots will top out at 90°, or so.
The chance of rain is near zero today.
Cooler weather builds in tomorrow and MUCH cooler weather is back this weekend. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons. A few showers are possible Thursday, into Friday ahead of the second, stronger, cold front.
Temperatures struggle to get into the 70s Saturday and in the mid and upper 70s Sunday.
TROPICS -
The Tropical Atlantic is pretty quiet this morning. A Tropical wave is approaching the Antilles with a low, 30% chance, of tropical development. Conditions will become LESS favorable for development over the next three to five days. Heading into next week, we’ll be watching the western Caribbean and Gulf for development. But, it is just a general area to watch right now.
Have a great day,
Cutter
