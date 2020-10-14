Advice for Achieving Long-Term Financial Goals

“There’s nothing wrong with just saving as much as you can for as long as you can, but this kind of strategy can easily be sidetracked by short term goals," Kyle Powers, a financial advisor with The Fiduciary Group said. "Financial Planning is incredibly important because it allows us to identify our short term and our long term goals, and more importantly, to prioritize those. That allows us to prevent those short term needs, those things that come up, from crowding out those long term goals. I recommend writing them down so that you can be held accountable to them, and additionally, it allows you to choose the accounts that are most appropriate for the goal that you’re saving for.”