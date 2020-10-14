Bryan Co. Health Dept. holding drive-thru flu clinic

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, the Bryan County Health Department will offer flu shots in Richmond Hill.
Starting Thursday people who want a flu shot will just need to show up at Henderson Park, with a mask, and fill out a form.
County Nurse Manager Laurie Mehlhorn says last fall they saw a moderate flu season, but every year changes and they never know how severe it will be.
She says the flu is a notifiable disease which means labs and doctors don’t have to report numbers.
She says they will take most insurance but if somebody doesn’t have insurance, they can still get a flu shot at no cost. She says with COVID still lingering, she highly recommends that people get a flu shot.
“We still don’t know what’s going to happen with COVID and the flu combination. Of course, we’re saying everybody six months and older, we want them to be vaccinated against the flu. We know it’s not 100 percent, but it is our best fight that we have to protect us," Melhorn said.
They will be offering flu shots Thursday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Henderson Park.
