Bulloch Co. School System suspends quarantine rule changes after receiving letter from DPH

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A school district that changed their rules for quarantining students now faces pressure from one state agency.
The Bulloch County School System has decided to temporarily suspend a recent decision that changed quarantine rules for students and staff that wear masks after receiving a letter from Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey.
The letter from Dr. Toomey was addressed to board chairman Mike Sparks. It says, in part, “I’m reaching out to inform you that this action is out of compliance with guidance issued from the...CDC and Georgia Dept. of Public Health.”
It also stated, “failure to comply” with the state order “is a misdemeanor offence”. It closed with “I respectfully request your Board immediately rescind the action taken October 8...”
The board’s action came because the rules of “close contact” sent roughly 100 students into quarantine for every one student or employee who’d tested positive so far. Some students had been quarantined two or three times in just eight weeks of school, without ever getting sick themselves.
One of the parents who asked for the board’s revisions stated they didn’t want the district to be in violation of any state orders, but they still want their children able to attend school.
The school system states the board will have further discussion on this issue at the next meeting on Oct. 22.
The school system states Superintendent Charles Wilson told school principals and medical personnel via email: “We will not tell students who have already been told that they can return to school that they must re-quarantine as a result of this temporary action,” Wilson stated. “Please understand that the DPH still has authority to communicate with quarantined students and their families regarding quarantine requirements.”
