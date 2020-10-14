Chatham Co. Board of Elections addresses social media rumor that poll workers are marking ballots

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Board of Elections is addressing a social media post claiming poll workers are placing marks on ballots.
The board states that this post is misinformation and has circulated among many communities during early voting for the Nov. 3 General Election.
The board submitted the below text as an example post:
“A friend just posted this and I am sharing...'Just finished Poll Manager training! I want you to know something… if you are checking in at the polls and they happen to write anything on your ballot before they give it to you to put in the voting machine...A letter, a checkmark, a star, an R or a D, any writing of any kind...please REQUEST A NEW BALLOT! Your ballot could be DISQUALIFIED if it is written on. PLEASE BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THIS TYPE OF BEHAVIOR.”
Chatham County poll workers will never write anything on your ballot, whether you vote absentee, vote early at one of our Early Voting sites, or vote in your poll on Election Day, according to the Board of Elections.
With Georgia’s new voting system, poll workers do not hand out paper ballots to be marked; voters mark their choices electronically on the ballot marking device, generate a printout of their choices, and deliver it themselves to the scanner to be cast.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.