Chatham Co. Board of Elections addresses social media rumor that poll workers are marking ballots

“A friend just posted this and I am sharing...'Just finished Poll Manager training! I want you to know something… if you are checking in at the polls and they happen to write anything on your ballot before they give it to you to put in the voting machine...A letter, a checkmark, a star, an R or a D, any writing of any kind...please REQUEST A NEW BALLOT! Your ballot could be DISQUALIFIED if it is written on. PLEASE BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THIS TYPE OF BEHAVIOR.”