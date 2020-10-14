City of Beaufort To Celebrate Halloween with Virtual Events, Drive Thru

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The city of Beaufort is celebrating Halloween differently this year.
That includes virtual costume and Pumpkin decorating contests.
Virtual Costume Contest:
- To enter, send a photo to events@cityofbeaufort.org between October 16 and October 26.
- There will be a 1st 2nd and 3rd place winner in each of these categories:
- Kids: newborn - 12 years old
- Kids: 13-17
- Adults: 18 +
- Pets
Virtual Pumpkin Decorating Contest:
- To enter, send a photo to events@cityofbeaufort.org between October 16 and October 26.
- There will be one winner in each of the following categories:
- Kids: up to 12 years old
- Kids: 13-17
- Adults: 18 +
- Family
City leaders are also giving you multiple opportunities to pick up some Halloween candy safely.
They’re hosting a drive thru trick or treat at the following parks on October 31 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.:
- Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park marina parking lot area (enter parking lot via Bay St. and Newcastle St.)
- Washington Street Park (1003 Washington St.)
- Southside Park (Southside Park Loop)
- Pigeon Point Park (1521 Pigeon Point Rd.)
