Coastal Health District urges caution when voting early

With record turnouts this year, hundreds are waiting in line to make their vote count. Health leaders want you to do it wisely in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Not only do they say you should wear a mask and social distance, but they also encourage you to bring sanitizer as well. Dr. Davis says waiting outdoors is actually better than being inside because of COVID, but says voters should dress appropriately, stay hydrated and block the sun. When you do get to get inside, he advises you to be prepared ahead of time to limit your exposure indoors and be conscious of what your touch.