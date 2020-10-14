Community Champions: Folds of Honor Savannah Golf Tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was not surprising to see golf taking place under the current circumstances. It was to see growth.
“A lot of it has to do with the fact that a lot of us who are doing this are warriors and warriors don’t stop for anything.”
The Folds of Honor Savannah Golf Tournament did not stop moving forward despite the pandemic, raising 50 percent more this year than it did last year. $90,000 for the organization that provides scholarships for the spouses and children of fallen service members.
“This community really leaned in during a time when a lot of people were questioning to do the event or not, and the support for Folds of Honor and the recipients is really exceptional.”
Colleen Katzenberger recognized that familiar support from her former home when she returned as the guest of honor for this year’s event. Katzenberger’s life changed when her Hunter Army Ranger husband was killed in action. Her life’s path changed when the former nurse was awarded a scholarship from Folds of Honor.
“After his death, I felt like I just couldn’t go back to that career ... a big piece of my grieving process was going back to school. I almost quit my first semester because financially it was overbearing for me. But Folds of Honor came in and told me not to do that.”
Everett Katzenberger was seven months old when he lost his father. He participated in this week’s golf tournament and was among the WTOC Community Champions supporting the organization that has served 20,000 veteran families like his; and is still moving forward during this difficult time.
“It’s just impressive and it speaks to the people of Savannah and how much you guys are willing to step up when a need is there and is growing and is not being met.”
“The support here in Savannah is really outstanding. It is our number one golf tournament in Georgia, which is just exceptional with Georgia being one of our biggest recipient states in the country.”
“I want Savannah to know that it warms my heart having lived here and coming back to be a part of it.”
