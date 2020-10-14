Eagles staying flexible amid schedule changes

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - This football season has been anything but normal for everyone. Especially for the Georgia Southern Eagles and the latest reminder of that is this Saturday.
The Eagles will host UMass this weekend. A game that wasn’t even on the books until last Thursday.
It’s just the latest change to a schedule that has been ever-evolving. So far in 2020, Southern has had two games canceled, two postponed, and two added.
Athletic Director Jared Benko and head coach Chad Lunsford have praised this team for their flexibility and willingness to roll with whatever’s thrown at them.
“You don’t have any choice. When they say a game is on the schedule, you have to be ready to play. We know with the way things have been going with COVID, and really just the world, the opportunity to play is good. We could be one of those teams that hasn’t played yet. So, you have to be ready to adapt whatever the circumstance may be,” Werts said.
The Eagles kick off against the Minutemen at 4 p.m. Saturday at Paulson Stadium.
