Gov. Kemp allocates CARES Act funds to Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund; Savannah mayor claims money was meant for local governments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that nearly $1.5 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds from the CARES Act would be allocated to the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in an effort to curb future unemployment tax hikes.
According to the governor’s office, the allocation will save the average Georgia employer approximately $350 per year for each employed worker.
“COVID-19 has brought unprecedented challenges to nearly every business - large and small - and upended the lives of millions of Georgians,” Governor Kemp in a statement. "Through no fault of their own, thousands of people became unemployed overnight, businesses were shut down, and countless families suffered. Today’s announcement will save Georgia employers millions of dollars in state and federal unemployment taxes, prevent significant layoffs, and save the state millions of dollars in interest payments.
The governor’s office states by the end of 2020, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) estimates that the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund will have borrowed a total of $1.5 billion in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on Georgia’s labor force.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson claimed in a Facebook post that the funds allocated to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund should have been available to local governments.
Mayor Johnson states, "We were notified moments ago that Governor Kemp has made a decision to use ALL of the remaining funding committed to local governments to repay the Georgia Unemployment Trust Fund to avoid having to raise the unemployment tax.
As a result of this decision, there will be NO Round 2 or Round 3 funding for local governments, which the City of Savannah has used to assist families and businesses affected by COVID."
In the mayor’s Facebook post, he references a letter sent to local governments about CARES Act funding. You can read that letter below:
