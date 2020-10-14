Hampton County community still recovering six months after tornado

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Six months ago, a tornado devastated Hampton. Since then, they’ve cleaned up roads, they cleaned up yards, and they are rebuilding their life.
Parts of Hampton County are still trying to recoup their losses after an April tornado. While many have rebuilt their homes, some are still waiting on FEMA and insurance to come through and help provide funding to rebuild.
Others walked away entirely.
Now, while some homes are back up, others are shells. In the aftermath of the tornado, thousands of donations came into a long-term recovery group that many are still going to for assistance.
“When you drive through that area the devastation will always be there. The mental effect that it had on so many people, you know, I am sure that they are still reaching out for someone to help them mentally and physically. Because it is just taking a toll on the entire county,” Hampton County Emergency Management Director Susanne Peeples said.
Peeples added so much was donated that Open Arms is still able to help people today, something she says is unusual this far out.
“There were so much of an abundance of what was here that you only had 266 people, their homes were destroyed, so we had an abundance left over and we are doing things like, you know, this all started with the Open Arms and they can feed people you know things during the week that they have problems with. So, the things don’t go to waste,” Peeples said.
