North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing, disposing of two newborns fails to appear for trial

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The start of the trial for the North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing and disposing of her two newborns has been pushed to Wednesday.
An alternate juror set to hear Alyssa Dayvault’s case was dismissed due to a personal situation and the jury panel was not sworn in. The jury pool will be brought back to court on Wednesday and a new alternate will be selected.
Opening arguments were set to begin on the second day of Dayvault’s case. A spokesperson with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said the defendant was a no show for the first day of trial Monday and did not show up again Tuesday.
According to the spokesperson, the trial will continue in her absence.
The legal definition of a “trial in absentia” refers to a criminal proceeding in a court of law in which the defendant is not physically present to present a defense and testify on behalf of one’s self.
Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said there is a bench warrant out for Dayvault’s arrest for failure to appear. He stated the defendant showed up last week during pretrial hearings, and now they are not sure where she is.
According to Richardson, there is no plea deal in place. If Dayvault is convicted during the trial and she is still a no-show, the sentence will be sealed and opened when she is arrested on the bench warrant, the solicitor said.
If Dayvault is found not guilty and later found, there could be a minor penalty for not showing up, according to Richardson. He added, however, that wouldn’t be likely.
Dayvault is charged with homicide by child abuse and removal of human remains after authorities said she murdered and disposed of her two newborns in 2017 and 2018.
Police said Dayvault admitted to giving birth to a baby boy at her home in December of 2018. She reportedly told authorities she did not seek medical treatment and did not attempt to save the newborn’s life.
Arrest warrants state Dayvault then put the child’s body in a trash can at her North Myrtle Beach home.
Police said she also admitted to giving birth to another child in November of 2017, doing the same with the infant.
