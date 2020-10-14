Salvation Army hoping to rescue Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas seems to come earlier every year. This year, that’s exactly what the Salvation Army is banking on.
“It’s been challenging the whole COVID period. This pandemic has moved things around a lot for the Salvation Army,” said Major Paul Egan of Salvation Army Savannah.
But despite the pandemic, the Salvation Army has continued to serve the community and are now gearing up for perhaps their biggest challenge yet.
“We are striving right now to rescue Christmas,” said Egan.
A Christmas that will look a lot different for many families this year.
“We have a lot of first-time people seeking help,” Egan says.
Even with an increased need, from day one Egan remained confident.
“I knew then that we were going to be there for the community no matter what that looked like. I knew that because this community has always been here for the Salvation Army to make that work possible.”
A community they are once again counting on to help bring back something familiar.
“People, if they want to help us to ring the bell, which is always a great way to show what the Salvation Army is up to, they can go online to register to ring,” said Egan.
A familiar sound they hope will inspire a familiar spirit of giving, even if it’s in a new way.
“Somebody for all practical purposes could sit on their couch, find a name, see what the child wants, order that from Walmart or Amazon,” Egan says.
The Salvation Army moving Christmas programs like the Angel Tree and others online. Making applying for and donating to them easier and safer than ever.
Helping you become someone else’s Everyday Hero by spreading something that people actually want to catch this year, joy.
If you’d like to volunteer, donate, or sign up for assistance you do that all right now on the Salvation Army website by clicking here.
