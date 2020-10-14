Savannah Book Festival Goes Virtual

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2021 Savannah Book Festival is kicking off October 14.
The event is going all virtual to keep everyone healthy during the pandemic. Because of that, festival organizers are stretching out the events from October through 2021. All these author discussions and presentations will be live-streamed.
It begins October 14 with an appearance by New York Times bestselling author Brad Thor. He’ll be discussing his new book “Near Dark.” The event starts at 7:00 p.m., and tickets are $15. To register for this event, click here.
To see a full schedule of events, click here.
