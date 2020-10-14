Savannah mayor to host virtual State of the City address next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will deliver a virtual State of the City address on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The mayor will speak via Zoom beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Those who wish to participate by posing a question to the mayor can do so by emailing SOTC@savannahga.gov or by commenting on the State of the City posts on the City of Savannah’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Questions can also be submitted by calling 912-651-6410.
“This year has been different, but that doesn’t mean that the different circumstances have prevented our city from making great strides,” Mayor Johnson said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing updates on our achievements and how we can move forward together to greater heights of success.”
Pat Monahan will also deliver the City Manager’s annual update to the city.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.