Savannah Police Department seeing increase in shooting calls

“We continue to look and see if there is a nexus in these shootings between the things that we’ve talked about for quite some time: gangs, guns and drugs. We’re continuing to work hard on that. Some of the things that we’re doing is we’re looking at kind of a three pronged approach to this: prevention, intervention, and enforcement. When we are talking about prevention and intervention we’re talking about increasing employment opportunities for people in our community, we’re also looking at mentoring programs, recreational programs, but when we’re looking at enforcement which we’ve already started you know we’re looking at things that we can do as a department to go out an address some of the violent crime,” Chief Minter said.