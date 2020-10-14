Screven Co. man indicted on charges of distribution of child pornography

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Screven County man could face up to 20 years in prison after he was indicted on three counts of distribution of child pornography.
34-year-old Daniel Boulineau, of Sylvania, is accused of distributing images and videos of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in early August of 2020
“Child pornography is a horrific crime that repeatedly harms the victims as the images are shared again and again through predator networks,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine. “As our vigilant law enforcement partners detect and identify those engaged in this despicable activity, our office will prosecute those predators to the fullest extent possible.”
An investigation led by the FBI and Child Exploitation Task Force into online activity led to Bolineau’s arrest on Sept. 1.
“Child sexual abuse is reprehensible. To then publicly distribute images of that child being abused is even more depraved and further traumatizes the child,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “This indictment is evidence of the FBI’s determination to find those that prey on children in our community and bring them to justice.”
