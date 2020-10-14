EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes a student needs a second chance and sometimes they just need a different setting to help them thrive. This week’s WTOC Top Teacher Christy Anderson helps her students do just that at an alternative school in Effingham County.
“I just never thought this would happen. I always watch and I always say I wish, I never thought there would be a spotlight on an alternative school,” Anderson said.
Anderson teaches at Crossroad Academy in Rincon.
“I enjoy alternative ed because the students here, they each have a story. They just need a little bit more guidance, a little bit more one-on-one. It’s more about those life lessons and then add in the academics,” Anderson said.
Anderson says she always knew she wanted to become a teacher.
“Just starting off little putting the dolls in a chair, getting my schoolbooks out, teaching them what I learned at school,” she said.
Anderson works with middle school students at Crossroads Academy and has been teaching for more than a decade.
“We really focus a lot on making good decisions, and just being a good person. Just being honest, and just owning when we make poor decisions, we own those, make better decisions, and move on,” Anderson said.
“Anderson is a teacher who loves students, loves to come into the classroom, she’s very structured. She just cares about the student as an individual. She is just an awesome person to have on staff here,” Coordinator Brett Griffin said.
“I just remind them that if you hit a bump in the road, we are going to go over that speed bump, and keep going and just keep making good decisions moving forward,” Anderson said.
