Wednesday: Cooler, mostly sunny day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! A cold front is working its way through our area this morning. Inland temperatures bottom out in the upper 50s and lower 60s; mid to upper 60s along the Savannah Metro by 8 a.m.
It’ll be mostly sunny and dry today as temperatures recover to around 80° by noon and peak in the low to mid-80s with a breeze and low humidity. A strong cold front delivers a cool weekend.
A few showers are possible ahead of the front Thursday and Friday. Much cooler, drier and - likely - sunnier weather is in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.
TROPICS -
The Tropical Atlantic is pretty quiet this morning. A Tropical wave is approaching the Antilles with a low, 10% chance, of tropical development. Conditions will become LESS favorable for development over the next three to five days. Heading into next week, we’ll be watching the western Caribbean and Gulf for development. But, it is just a general area to watch right now.
Enjoy your Wednesday,
Cutter
