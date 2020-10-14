What to do when your employer stops filing your unemployment claim

The Department of Labor has set up a conversion program with employers so that people can continue to receive payments with no stop on their account. GDOL Communications Director Kersha Cartwright says the Department of Labor has been encouraging employers to convert their employees to individual-filed claims, but still, there are some leaving their employees to file on their own. Individual-filed claims essentially have to go through the whole unemployment verification process over again, which GDOL says could take 4-6 weeks.