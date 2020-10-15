Beach’s Phillips recovering after stroke

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beach Bulldogs head football coach Corey Phillips is recovering after suffering a stroke before last week’s game.
Phillips' family tells WTOC the stroke impacted Phillips' left side. But he’s had some movement return, and the family says they are excited about his recovery so far. Phillips is still at Memorial Hospital, but the family hopes he’ll be moving to a rehab facility later this week.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Phillips family with medical expenses:
Phillips is in his first year as the Bulldogs head coach, and has led the team to a 1-1 start in 2020. Assistant coach Moses Green will serve as the interim head coach for Beach’s game tonight at New Hampstead.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.