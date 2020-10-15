Candler Co. tax offices moving

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you pay taxes in Candler County, you’ll do it somewhere new starting next week.
Folks in Candler County who are used to buying their car tag and paying property taxes in the historic but crowded courthouse are in for an adjustment starting next week.
The Tax Assessor and Tax Commissioner’s offices will move to the county’s building on Daniel Street. The county remodeled and added teller lines for customers.
Inside the courthouse, the tax offices share limited space with the court officers. The move will free up space and make it easier on taxpayers to pay their bills, especially in the middle of a pandemic.
“Going into tax season, it will let us kind of control those crowds and not expose those people to situations they may be uncomfortable in,” said County Administrator Bryan Aasheim.
It will also be more easily accessible than the stairs at every entrance of the courthouse.
The Tax Assessor’s office will open here starting Monday and the Tax Commissioner on Tuesday.
