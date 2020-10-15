Chatham Co. Board of Elections giving tips on early and absentee voting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday was the fourth day of early voting in Georgia.
Thousands of people have already hit the polls, but what if you receive an absentee ballot and decide you want to vote in person instead?
The Chatham County Board of Elections Chair says bring the ballot with you so a poll worker can what they call “spoil it.”
That process will allow them to discard the ballot so you can then vote in person. The Chairman also says if you requested an absentee ballot and haven’t gotten it, contact the Board of Registrar’s Office before election day.
“Go to the registrars office or call the registrar. You don’t have to wait in line. You’re not going to vote in early voting. You’re going to talk to the registrar and clear that up. You can try to do that on the telephone or on the website either way. But clear up the fact that you did not receive that absentee ballot," said Chairman Tom Mahoney.
Mahoney also says there is still time to request an absentee ballot.
