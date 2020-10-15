Chatham Co. Police Department says two Wednesday shootings are connected

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department says they believe two shootings on Wednesday are connected.
The first shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Katama Way in the Hampton Place subdivision located off Quacco Road. The 22-year-old victim was shot multiple times. He has been taken to the hospital where police say he continues to be treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
The suspect description provided Wednesday afternoon was the suspect is a black male with a light complexion, wearing all black clothing and black shoes, who ran in the direction of the Berwick Lakes subdivision.
Just before midnight Wednesday, police were called to the 100 block of Berwick Lakes Boulevard in the Berwick Lakes subdivision. They found a 17-year-old male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Detectives found that multiple gun shots had been fired into the residence, and also hit the home next door. No other injuries were reported.
The Chatham County Police Department states they believe the parties involved know each other.
Anyone with information regarding either shooting is asked to call Chatham County Police Department detectives at 912-651-4717 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.
