Coastal Health District discusses COVID status

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While cases of coronavirus are down here in Georgia, the same can’t be said across the country.
Nearly seven months into the pandemic, some states are seeing cases of COVID-19 increase.
“I think most of the national level public health experts and virologist expect to see an increase or a surge if you want to call it that with colder weather," said Dr. Lawton Davis, Director of the Coastal Health District. "Whether that’s exactly what’s happening now if this is already the tip of an iceberg I’m not sure.”
Though states in the Midwest are seeing coronavirus numbers trend upward that’s not the case in Georgia. Take Chatham County for example, the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests is down to about 6 percent and the daily case rate per 100,000 is in the orange at 11.2. When it comes to the community transmission rate it still is considered high, but has been steadily declining.
“Even though we’re looking better here we still need to be careful," said Dr. Lawton Davis, Director of the Coastal Health District. "It doesn’t take much as recent events have shown for one or two people to create quite a stir and to start a new outbreak. We still don’t have a vaccine and the only thing that really works still are social distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands and the other good public health hygiene measures that we’ve been talking about now for six months.”
As people begin moving indoors, health officials say it’s more important to be vigilant of those protections as the risk increases.
