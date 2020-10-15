Coastal Health District holds first drive-through flu clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, the Coastal Health District held their first drive-through flu clinic in Chatham County at the Civic Center.
“This year, more than ever, it’s important that everyone six months and older get a flu shot,” said Coastal Health District Public Information Officer Sally Silbermann.
The Coastal Health District is doing their part to make it as easy as possible.
“You don’t even have to leave your car. You just pull up, roll your window down, fill out a little paperwork, get your shot and you’re on your way,” said Silbermann.
Of course, the flu by itself can be deadly, but when combined with COVID.
“They’re both respiratory illnesses so it’s stands to reason that if you got both it would not be good,” Silbermann says.
It’s that concern that brought Michelle Mott to the drive thru clinic Thursday.
“Do you get a flu shot regularly?”
“Never, never. But I want to live to see the next day,” said Mott.
Mott, a breast cancer survivor says she’s not taking any chances.
“My immune system is not the best so I want to make sure that I’m doing everything I can to stay cautious of what’s going on in society today.”
Even for those who may not feel at risk themselves, like John Witt, they say it’s about more than their own health.
“I’ve been working around a lot more people now and I have a little girl at home now, so I just want to make sure I don’t wind up getting her sick.”
A simple shot.
“It’s really quick. It’s over before you even realize what’s going on,” said Mott.
That could save a life.
The Coastal Health District will be holding drive thru clinics in all eight of their counties. To find one near you, just click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.