Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-15-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in to our north today. This will keep us mainly dry but also bring our winds out of the east-northeast. Isolated light showers possible through Friday. A strong cold front pushes through Friday night. This will bring in much cooler, drier air for the weekend. A coastal trough develops late Sunday through Tuesday. This may bring some showers to coastal regions.
The tropics remain quiet for now with no active storms. A non tropical low pressure is forecast to develop east-southeast of Bermuda. There is a 20% chance for development as the system moves southwest in the next 5 days. An area of low pressure may develop in the western Caribbean Sea early next week. There is a 20% chance for development as the system moves slowly west-northwestward.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the upper 60s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 50s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the low 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
