Drive-Through Flu Vaccination Clinics being held in several coastal Ga. counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District is helping to protect citizens from this year’s flu.
Teams will be setting up Drive-Through Flu Vaccination Clinics in several coastal counties on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Doctors say now is the time to prepare for the flu.
Health officials with Memorial Health in Savannah say they are preparing to serve both COVID-19 patients as well as those who have the flu.
Memorial Health Medical Director Dr. Jay Goldstein says the preparation for both viruses is similar. He says the winter season is usually the busiest time of year for the hospital, and citizens can do their part by helping to prevent the spread of both COVID-19 and the flu.
“I think the beautiful thing right now is most people are being relatively safe. They are social distancing, wearing face masks, sanitizing and washing hands, and I think that is going to help prevent the flu from spreading on top of everything else,” said Dr. Goldstein.
Thursday’s Drive-Through Flu Vaccination Clinic locations and times are as follows:
- Savannah Civic Center, 301 West Oglethorpe Street - 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Henderson Park, 500 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Richmond Hill - 1 to 6 p.m.
- McIntosh County Health Department, 1335 Hwy. 57, Townsend - 1 to 6 p.m.
- Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick - 1 to 6 p.m.
If you plan on taking part in the Drive-Through Flu Vaccination Clinic, be sure to wear short/loose sleeves so it’s easier to get your shot.
