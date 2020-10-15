Famous Photographs on Display in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve got a special photography exhibition up in our area now, thanks in part with Jackson Fine Art in Atlanta. Earlier this week, Ken Griner visited Laney Contemporary Fine Art for a preview of the photography.
It all begins with an opening reception:
- Oct. 15: 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Latin Chicks food truck onsite
- Face masks required
The exhibition runs through November 7.
Laney Contemporary Fine Art:
- Tuesday - Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- 1810 Mills B. Lane Boulevard, Savannah
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.