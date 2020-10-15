Famous Photographs on Display in Savannah

Photography Collection from Civil Rights Era at Laney Contemporary

Laney Contemporary Fine Art Gallery opening
By Ken Griner and WTOC Staff | October 15, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 12:13 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve got a special photography exhibition up in our area now, thanks in part with Jackson Fine Art in Atlanta. Earlier this week, Ken Griner visited Laney Contemporary Fine Art for a preview of the photography.

It all begins with an opening reception:

  • Oct. 15: 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
  • Latin Chicks food truck onsite
  • Face masks required

The exhibition runs through November 7.

Laney Contemporary Fine Art:

  • Tuesday - Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
  • 1810 Mills B. Lane Boulevard, Savannah

