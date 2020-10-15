Fire department trying to identify people in vehicle that may have information on Ogeechee Rd. fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is trying to identify the occupants of a brown Chevy truck seen driving in the vicinity of Liaisons Restaurant and Bar on Ogeechee Road just after a fire started at 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set and the occupants of the truck may have witnessed activity that is useful to their investigation.
The truck appears to be a brown, two-toned, full-size, Chevy pick-up truck with an extra cab and brown camper top. The left rear tire has a white metal rim.
Chatham Fire units discovered the fire and extinguished it. Savannah Firefighters checked for hot spots and made sure power to the structure was secured.
At this time there is no information linking the Saturday morning fire at Liaisons Restaurant or the string fires that occurred on the morning of Oct. 11, according to Savannah Fire.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.