Game of the Week: Appling Co. vs Benedictine

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC End Zone Game of the Week pits two top ten teams against one another.
One, a perennial power. The other looking to keep a streak of punching up alive.
Appling County will put their undefeated record on the line Friday night, hosting a high powered Benedictine team in Baxley.
The Pirates are 4-0 and ranked 6th in the AJC’s Class Triple A poll with all four of their wins coming against opponents from larger classifications.
The Cadets are fresh off their first loss of the season, but are still third in the state in Class Four A.
Pirates head coach Rick Tomberlin has seen a lot in his coaching career and he knows his Appling County team has a major opportunity in front of them.
“I think personally, and maybe some folks here in Appling disagree, this is probably the best team to ever come to Jimmy Swain Stadium. I don’t think we’ve ever had a better team come in here. So you know, it would be a big milestone for our program to feel like that we’ve actually gone out there and beat a bigger school that is a championship caliber program," said Tomberlin.
It’ll be a 7:30 kickoff Friday night in Baxley.
