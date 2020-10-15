GBI investigating death in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating a death in Wayne County.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop after someone drove through the scene of a car crash on Tuesday just after 2 a.m. The sheriff’s office says when the driver didn’t stop, a deputy followed the driver for several miles.
The sheriff’s office and the GBI say once the driver stopped, before having any contact with a deputy, the driver shot himself.
The GBI investigation is still ongoing and these are preliminary findings.
