Inaugural fishing tournament to benefit military families

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking for a way to enjoy the cooler weather this weekend, you could get out on the water while supporting a good cause.
The Night Stalker Association, a veteran non-profit, is hosting their inaugural fishing tournament on Saturday.
The tournament is open to inshore and offshore anglers targeting trout, redfish, flounder, kingfish and black sea bass.
Cash prizes will be awarded, with all proceeds benefiting past, present and future members of the 160th special operations aviation regiment in our area.
“We are so fortunate to live in the Savannah area we are embraced as military by the local community. That outpouring, that support drives and funds our ability to help those soldiers and families that are in need,” said Wade Ziegler, Night Stalker Association executive member.
Participants are encouraged to register ahead of the tournament.
The captain’s meeting is on Friday October 16th from 5:30-7:30PM at Ft. McAllister Marina.
Anglers can have their lines in the water at daylight on Saturday, with the weigh-in cutoff at 5PM at Fort McAllister Marina in Richmond Hill.
Ziegler is excited for the weekend and hopes it grows into something much bigger than just a tournament.
For more information on boating safety and tournament details, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.