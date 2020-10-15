Juvenile shot on Berwick Lakes Blvd in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot in Pooler Wednesday night.
Officers were called out at 11:41 p.m. to a shooting on Berwick Lakes Boulevard. A house was also damaged in the incident.
Police say the male juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact Chatham County Police or CrimeStoppers.
