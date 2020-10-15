Liberty Co. church helps distribute food to the community

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville church is giving out food to residents in need. First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church held its first food giveaway Thursday morning.
People have been lined up since 7:30 a.m. for the food distribution. The reverend says it just goes to show the community is still in need of help during the pandemic. And that need was even more evident when the food truck arrived around two hours later than expected.
Most of the people waited in their cars until they could drive away with a trunk full of food.
Reverend Sinclair Thorne says the church is giving away almost 1,500 boxes of food to Liberty County residents, as well as residents from neighboring counties.
Pastors from other churches are also bringing back boxes to their congregations. Reverend Thorne says the church will do what it can to help those who need it most.
“It’s a feeling that money can’t buy. It’s a feeling that we’re doing what our master tells us to do, to reach out to those who’re in need. As long as we can do that as a church, then we’re doing what God has really called us to do,” Rev. Thorne said.
The church has two more food distribution days planned for the month. One on October 20 and the last on October 28. Both start at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.