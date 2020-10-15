Police locate missing 85-year-old Alzheimer’s patient

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Ms. Haneline has been safely located.
The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing Alzheimer’s patient.
According to police, 85-year-old Rita Haneline left her residence in Chatham County around 11:45 a.m. this morning.
She was driving a 2017 silver Cadillac CTS, with the tag number DBD 739.
Haneline is 5′6″, weighs approximately 140 pounds, and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
If you spot Haneline or her vehicle, please call 911.
