Savannah mothers speaking out against gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a string of shootings in recent days, advocacy groups in our community are taking action.
Lawrence Bryan IV was shot on Duane Court and later died at the hospital in 2015. He was 22-years-old.
JaJuan McDowell was just 14-years-old when he was shot on 69th street and later died.
Kaleel Clarke was 20-years-old when he was shot at Savannah State University and later died at the hospital.
James John Pastures was 34-years-old and killed in 2015.
Clarenence Flemming III was shot at Georgia and Mississippi Avenue and later died in 2017.
Ricardo Morris was found dead on LaRoche Avenue from a gun shot wound in 2015.
These are just some of the many lives taken due to gun violence in Savannah. Their mothers say it hurts to see this uptick in violence in our community.
“A lot of young people that was hurt lately, I knew of them. I knew of the greatness they could’ve become. Just because it’s not my child does it mean it does not hurt," said Brenda Johnson-Curtis, mother of Ricardo Morris.
Brenda Johnson-Curtis just one of the many mothers a part of the group Mothers of Murdered Sons.
“You can’t sleep. You can’t hardly eat. You have to go seek counseling because of what happened to your child. It really doesn’t make sense and they don’t realize once it hits home they can understand how we feel. Until they walk in our shoes they won’t understand," said Michelle Pastures, mother of James John Pastures.
In order to combat this, they say it takes a village and want to see older people in communities advise and mentor the youth.
“We have too many young people dying because of whatever reason it is, whatever logic they have, whatever battle they have. You cannot have a gun to solve conflict resolution it takes conversation, it takes peace," said Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan, mother of Lawrence Bryan IV.
Mothers like Madiha Clarke still have yet to find justice for her son.
“My heart is so hurting every day. I cry every day. I’m crying right now. The tears just can’t fall," said Madiha Clarke, mother of Kaleel Clarke.
This group of mothers say as a community we can’t be afraid to say something if we know something. They also say they’ll continue to fight against gun violence, especially now.
“Even from here to heaven our sons can feel the love and we will continue to fight until we win. Nothing will stop us. We will continue to fight until we eradicate gun violence," said Julvonnia McDowell, mother of Jajuan McDowell.
The group also says they’re planning a march against gun violence in the 3rd District. Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan says she and other city aldermen are working to get a cease fire.
