Supervisors report large turnouts for Liberty Co. early voting

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting is underway in Liberty County.
Election officials have been preparing for months to give people a smooth voting experience.
Liberty County Board of Elections already expected a large turnout for in-person early voting and that’s exactly what they’ve seen the last few days. The interim elections supervisor says more than 3,000 voters have cast their ballot.
Ronda Walthour says they’re seeing most voters come early in the morning, but by having four early voting locations open it’s helped get through long lines quicker.
However, she wants voters to pack their patience.
“When it is a long line, we can only allow so many people in the facility at one time," said Walthour.
The Board of Elections saw a few hiccups on the first day of voting, such as broadband issues, but nothing major.
“So many people from 159 counties pulling from our actual E-net system, with that being said, of course it’s going to slow down the website, but now we’ve gotten it to where we need it to be.”
Walthour says polling locations have noticed some voters come in who have already requested and received an absentee ballot. She wants to remind people, if you plan to vote in-person instead, bring in the ballot.
“It’s just one of those things. You don’t want to look or appear as you’re voting twice.”
If you don’t, election workers will have you sign an affidavit that states you aren’t voting twice.
Just a reminder, the Board of Elections says you can print out your sample ballot found on the Secretary of State’s website, then market, and bring it in to the polls. This is another way to help you get in and out faster.
